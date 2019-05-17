St Stephen's college row: AC, EC members of Delhi University write to V-C

Members of Delhi University's Academic and wrote to the varsity's vice-chancellor, saying the decision of St Stephen's college to include a member of in the interview panel for students "will compromise with the academic integrity in the admission process".

The letter addressed to was written by Council members J L and Rajesh Jha, members Seema Das, Richa Raj, Sudhanshu and Pradip Kumar, member Rajpal Singh Pawar.

"We request you to preserve and protect the academic integrity in the admission process and dignity of the teachers of St Stephen's college, which is under serious threat by some recent decisions of the college administration," the letter read.

"We respect the status of the minority institution, but we also demand respect for the university's statutory framework and service conditions of the teachers," the members said in the letter.

It stated that the warning letters issued to the three teachers must be withdrawn immediately as they were performing their duty as the members of

"Including a member of the in the admission panel is clearly an encroachment on the administration of the college and will compromise with the academic integrity in the admission process," the members said.

Students and staff members of St Stephen's college Friday staged a protest against the alleged interference of the church by including a member of the institution's in a panel to select students.

The Supreme Council is a subset of six members of the (Managing Committee) and comprises all members of the church of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)