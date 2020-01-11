JUST IN
Not enough for talks, says N Korea after Trump greets Kim on birthday
Ukraine demands punishment, compensation for airliner downed by Iran

This came after Tehran admitted accidentally downing the plane and killing all 176 people on board

AFP | PTI  |  Kiev 

People look at the tributes inside Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP/PTI
President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Saturday that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation.

"We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" after Tehran admitted accidentally downing the plane and killing all 176 people on board.
