Ukraine's coalition collapses in blow to president-elect

AP  |  Kiev (Ukraine) 

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary coalition has collapsed in what represents a setback for the country's president-elect's plans to hold early elections.

The speaker in the Supreme Rada said Friday that he has received a notification from lawmakers about the breakdown of the coalition, which was made up of various parties including lawmakers from defeated President Petro Poroshenko's party.

In last month's election, President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to disband the parliament, claiming that it does not represent the interests of the people.

Dissolving the parliament is necessary for holding a snap election. However, under Ukrainian law, the president cannot do so if there is no governing coalition.

Zelenskiy is to be sworn in as president on Monday.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 15:20 IST

