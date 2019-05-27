Ultras attack commandos with UBGL in Gadchiroli

Naxals exchanged fire with a team of elite C-60 commandos Monday in Maharashtra's district in which used an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), police said, adding that no security personnel was injured in the incident.

Police recovered an SLR, some .303 rifles, a 12-bore gun and seven shells of UBGL from the spot, an said.

The UBGL had marks indicating that the ammunition was made for Central security forces and Maoists may have stolen it, he said.

The incident occurred around 9 am at Dhanora in the district, around 910 kms from the state Capital, when a team of C-60 commandos was on a combing operation, the said.

As the team reached Kattegari forest, they spotted three civilians, who started running after seeing the men in uniform, he said.

After issuing a warning, police opened fire but the trio ran towards dense forest where 'Company-4' of a Maoist dalam was hiding, he said, adding that a gun battle ensued between the commandos and the naxals.

A heavy firing came from a hilltop but the commandos, carrying heavy ammunitions, repulsed the attack.

The Maoists also used UBGL, he said, adding that no security personnel was injured in the skirmish.

The Maosists then fled into deep forest, he said, adding that a combing operation was going on in the area.

