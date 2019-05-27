Hundreds of prisoners start fires, wound staff in Ukraine riot

A major riot involving 500 prisoners broke out at a penitentiary in the Ukrainian city of on Monday with the inmates setting fire to buildings and wounding seven staff members, officials said.

Authorities deployed several hundred troops and police to help put down the riot, an at the scene said.

The violence broke out at the facility in the port city as authorities planned to move several convicts to a different prison, officials said, adding that the situation was now under control.

Prisoners "attacked and wounded seven employees" and set alight a fire engine and several areas including the prison library, Ukraine's prison service said.

Ruslan Forostyak, a regional police spokesman, told AFP that the rioters barricaded themselves inside their living quarters.

The country's rights ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said the rioters also took three medics and three guards hostage, but later said on Facebook,"they have been freed".

"The situation is under police control right now," she said.

At least six men who had arrived at the scene to support the prisoners were detained, according to the

A told that one of the reasons for the riot was the poor quality of

Established in the 1960s when was part of the Soviet Union, the prison, Penal Colony No. 51, can hold up to 1,500 convicts.

Largely inherited from the Soviet era, Ukraine's are notorious for their squalor. There are currently 57,000 inmates in around 140

The historic port of is a multi-ethnic city of just under one million people. The city saw a number of riots in the past, especially in the early 20th century.

In June 1905, the sailors of revolted over bad meat, took control of the vessel and sailed to as the city saw widespread protests against

The incident was immortalised in Sergei Eisenstein's film "Battleship Potemkin".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)