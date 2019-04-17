Pulwama: Grenade hurled at CRPF camp, one injured

A Under-barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL) grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp at Tral, Pulwama by unknown terrorists on Wednesday.
The grenade exploded inside the camp injuring a CRPF head constable in his fingers, said the CRPF officials.
First aid is being provided to the injured constable, the official added.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
On February 14, 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. The responsibility of the attack was taken by Pakistan based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
