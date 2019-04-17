Pulwama: Grenade hurled at CRPF camp, one injured

A Under-barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL) grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp at Tral, Pulwama by unknown terrorists on Wednesday.

The grenade exploded inside the camp injuring a in his fingers, said the CRPF officials.

is being provided to the injured constable, added.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

On February 14, 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. The responsibility of the attack was taken by based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)