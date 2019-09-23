JUST IN
UN chief announces creation of constitutional committee on Syria

AFP  |  United Nations (United States) 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives.

"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organized and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution," to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 20:05 IST

