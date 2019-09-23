UN chief announces creation of constitutional committee on Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives.
"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organized and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution," to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU