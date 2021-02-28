Have information that 18 died in Myanmar crackdown: UN human rights office

The UN Human Rights Office says it has received credible information that a crackdown Sunday on anti-coup protesters in has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded.

Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku, it said in a statement, referring to several cities in

Tear gas was also reportedly used in various locations as well as flash-bang and stun grenades.

We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters, its spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani was quoted saying.

It would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding that the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup.

