'Whole of humanity at risk from coronavirus; must fight back: UN

Global action and solidarity are crucial, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

AFP | PTI 

Medical personnel help each other suit up at a federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the entire human race, the United Nations said Wednesday as it launched a humanitarian response that includes appeals for USD 2 billon for the world's poorest people.

"COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity -- and the whole of humanity must fight back. Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in announcing the initiative.
First Published: Wed, March 25 2020. 20:24 IST

