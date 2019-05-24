Under-16 Tennis: Hooda shocks Duhan to enter boys final

Fifth seed Krishna Hooda fought back to oust Haryana state rival and second seed Chirag Duhan and enter the final of the 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-16 Tennis Nationals Friday.
Hooda carved out a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over his higher ranked opponent in a boys' singles semi-final match at the Cricket Club of India here.
Hooda will meet fourth seed Dhruv Tangri of Punjab in the final Saturday.
In the second semi-final, Tangri got the better of Haryanas ninth seed Karan Singh 6-4, 7-5 to book a place in the summit clash.
In contrast, the girls semi-final contests turned out to be tame affairs.
Top seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana sent Haryanas eighth seeded Pari Singh crashing to a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.
In the second semi-final, Haryanas seventh seed Renne Singla tamed unseeded Naisha Srivastav of Karnataka 6-0, 6-2.
