Under-16 Tennis: Hooda shocks Duhan to enter boys final

Fifth seed Krishna fought back to oust state rival and second seed Chirag Duhan and enter the final of the 13th Ramesh Memorial Under-16 Tennis Nationals Friday.

carved out a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over his higher ranked opponent in a boys' singles semi-final match at the Cricket Club of here.

will meet fourth seed Dhruv Tangri of in the final Saturday.

In the second semi-final, Tangri got the better of Haryanas ninth seed 6-4, 7-5 to book a place in the summit clash.

In contrast, the girls semi-final contests turned out to be tame affairs.

Top seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana sent Haryanas eighth seeded crashing to a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

In the second semi-final, Haryanas seventh seed Renne Singla tamed unseeded Naisha Srivastav of 6-0, 6-2.

