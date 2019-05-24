Urgent need for reunification of the Left: CPI

With parties turning in their worst-ever performance in elections in over six decades, Friday raised the pitch for their reunification.

Reddy, of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said his party has always been suggesting that the unity of movement is the need of the hour and still feels so.

"Of course, that's not the only solution (to revive the Left). That will give more confidence among the ranks of Left movement in the country," he told

Asked if there was a need to give a push to the efforts of reunification following the debacle of in the elections, said: "Yes, all the Left parties should think of it. There is an urgent need to rethink at the earliest."



He said the Left parties were not expecting such a "disastrous results" in the elections, and were hoping to get 15-20 seats. The Left is down to five seats in the -- three CPI-M and two CPI.

termed the Left drawing a blank in as a "very big setback."



The four-party Left Front, that ruled the state for 34 years till 2011, could manage a meagre 7.8 per cent votes with its candidates losing deposits in all seats but one.

"Situation (for the Left in West Bengal) was bad even earlier but we were hoping to revive; that did not take place," he said.

"As party General Secretary, I also take the responsibility for the 'catastrophic defeat' of CPI in the elections," Reddy added.

