BJP wins back seats it lost in bypolls in UP last year

The BJP appears to have put behind the defeat it had suffered in three bypolls in last year to win Kairana, Gorakhpur and seats back in the 2019

The bypolls were seen as a test run by the 'mahagathbandhan' and the success then had prompted the and the to join hands for the Lok Sabha election in the state.

The move, however, did not give them the results they had desired.

In Kairana, BJP's Pradeep Kumar defeated the sitting of SP by a margin of 92,160 votes.

Kumar is the sitting MLA from Gangoh assembly constituency, which falls in district but comes under the parliamentary constituency.

In the bypoll in May last year, the BJP had lost to the joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan, who had then contested on RLD's ticket.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of For bypoll, the BJP had fielded Singh's daughter

Hasan was supported by Congress, SP and BSP for the bypoll.

In Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP Yogi Adityanath, BJP candidate defeated SP's Rambhual Nishad in the

In the bypoll in the constituency last year, SP's had won. However before the Lok Sabha election, joined the BJP and was fielded from Sant Kabirnagar parliamentary constituency.

He won from Sant Kabirnagar by a margin of 35,749 votes.

In Phulpur, BJP candidate defeated her nearest rival SP's Pandhari Yadav by a margin of 1.71 lakh votes.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, now the state deputy chief minister, had for the first time won the seat for BJP, which was once associated with India's

In the bypoll last year, SP had defeated the BJP candidate.

Reacting to the BJP's success on the three seats, UP told PTI, "The agony of the bypoll defeats in the state has turned into elation for us because of the brilliant groundwork of Sunil Bansal, (organisation) of UP unit of the party, who was continuously in touch with party workers across the state."



Tripathi said the BJP has changed the political narrative in

