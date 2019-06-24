JUST IN
Undertrial booked for assaulting Thane jail doctor

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

An undertrial has been booked for allegedly abusing, manhandling and throwing a stone at a doctor in Thane Jail, a police official said.

The undertrial, Sachin Pawar, hit Dr Mangesh Game (37) on June 22 after the latter refused to give permission to shift the accused to another hospital for check-up, a Thane Nagar police station official said.

A case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC has been registered, he added.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 22:00 IST

