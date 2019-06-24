Undertrial booked for assaulting Thane jail doctor

An undertrial has been booked for allegedly abusing, manhandling and throwing a stone at a doctor in Jail, a said.

The undertrial, Sachin Pawar, hit Dr (37) on June 22 after the latter refused to give permission to shift the accused to another hospital for check-up, a Nagar police said.

A case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC has been registered, he added.

