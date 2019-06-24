Woman held for killing hubby

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jalna 

A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly killing her 60-year-old husband at their house over a property dispute in Mahakala village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The accused, Shardabai Mule, is a second wife of the deceased Manik Mule, said assistant police inspector, Gondi police station, H V Ware.

He said the deceased had allotted four acres of land to his first wife and two acres to Shardabai.

On the possible trigger behind the crime, the police officer said Shardabai had opposed her husband's decision to adopt a son of his first brother-in-law, as both his wives couldn't bear a child.

Ware said Shardabai allegedly bludgeoned Mule with a stone grinder when he was fast asleep this morning.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:55 IST

