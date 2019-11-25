Unichem Lab shares rise over 7 pc after USFDA approval for hypertension drug

Unichem Laboratories shares on Monday surged over 7 per cent after the company got approval from the US health regulator for Atenolol tablets.

Shares of the drug firm gained 7.04 per cent to trade at Rs 164 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock was up 7.22 per cent at Rs 164.

Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the USFDA to market its generic Atenolol tablets used for the treatment of hypertension.

"Unichem Laboratories Ltd has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.

The filing came in the late evening on Friday.

The product will be commercialised from the company's Ghaziabad plant, it added.

