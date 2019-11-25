JUST IN
Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen humbly' to voters after shock poll result

Hong Kong 

Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam said on Monday her government would "listen humbly" to the public after voters dealt a humiliating election setback to the Beijing-backed establishment she leads.

"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," she said in a statement issued by the government.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 11:35 IST

