Chemetall features innovative surface treatment solutions at India Surface Coating Show 2019

/ -- The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF's Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, will participate in the 14th India Surface Coating Show at Booth 6, India Habitat Center, New Delhi, India from November 28-29, 2019. At the show, Chemetall will showcase Oxsilan, a sustainable and novel nanoscale metal pre-treatment technology, as well as other surface treatment solutions, including paint coagulants, for automotive OEM and components, ACE (agricultural, construction & earthmoving), appliance and general industries. "Chemetall has been providing high-performance surface treatment solutions to a wide range of industries in India since 1996 and customer satisfaction has consistently been our top priority. In today's competitive market environment, we help our customers counter against time and cost pressure while also helping them achieve compliance with increasing environmental regulations," said Abhay Kulkarni, Head Sales & Marketing, Chemetall India Pvt. Ltd.

Visitors can find out more from our Chemetall experts during the show, where Dr. Stefan Birkenheuer, Regional Tech Lead Conversation Coatings, Asia Pacific will present on "Clean, Lean & Green Alternate Surface Treatment Technology for Multi-metals" and Anant Sudhir, Regional Product Manager, Paint Detack & Plastic Fascia, Asia Pacific will present on "Pre-treatment for Plastic Surfaces and Greener Technologies for Paint Coagulant additives".

About BASF's Coatings division



The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about 3.86 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF



At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around 63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

