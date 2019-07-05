Union budget: Disappointing says MP CM, industry reaction

The 2019-20 Union Budget evoked mixed reactions in Madhya Pradesh with Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling it disappointing while former CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan terming it as one that reflected everyone's trust.

The budget speech of the Union finance minister appears to be jargon, which is beyond facts, and major issues have been pushed back, CM Nath said in a statement.

"The budget disappointed every section, including youths, farmers and the middle class. The public is feeling cheated. The Centre is being identified as jumla (rhetoric) government. Nothing concrete in the budget," Nath said in a statement.

Nath also alleged that MP's share, as announced in the interim budget some months ago, had been reduced.

"About Rs 2,677 crore of Madhya Pradesh's share has been reduced," Nath said.

He condemned the rise in fuel prices and claimed the budget had no road map on creating a "new India".

Praising the budget, Chouhan said, "Nirmala ji presented a bahi khata (budget) to make the country stronger. This budget was made keeping the interests of poor, farmers, the middle-class, small shopkeepers and women's welfare."



"The goals set by the finance minister will strengthen the country and empower the people," he added.

Reaction from the industry and business communities in the state was mixed.

Talking to PTI in Indore, Yogesh Mehta, secretary of Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh, an organisation of small and medium enterprises, welcomed the allocation of Rs 350 crore for small and medium enterprises registered under GST.

But these units were expecting more concessions from the Narendra Modi government in this budget, he said.

"The budget is satisfactory from our point of view," Mehta added.

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) MP unit chairman Praveen Agrawal said a target of investing Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure over the next five years will boost the economy and generate employment opportunities.

Terming the budget "disappointing", Ramesh Khandelwal, president of the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, said, "We were hoping special provisions to facilitate the business community regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be made. But our hopes were not fulfilled."



The levying of Rs 1 cess on petrol and diesel would further increase freight costs, which would result in rise in inflation, he said.

