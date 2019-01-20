MP leaders' death: BJP will come out on streets, warns Shivraj

In the wake of the death of two BJP leaders in recently, former Chouhan warned the government in the state that if such incidents are not curbed, the BJP will "come out on the streets."

"Government is taking this lightly. There seems to be a larger conspiracy behind this ( killed in Mandsaur). I demand a CBI inquiry. was killed in Barwani, I warn the government that they stop such incidents otherwise BJP will come out on streets," Singh told ANI.

Continuing his tirade against the Kamal Nath government, Chouhan said law and order has collapsed in the state and criminals are now "fearless."

" used to talk of change but what change is this? Murders have started here, there was one in Indore, then in Mandsaur where a was killed, another in Criminals are fearless today. Law and order completely collapsed," said Shivraj.

Manoj Thackeray, a BJP MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field earlier today, less than a week after was shot dead.

Balwadi ASP said a blood-stained rock was found at the site where Thackeray's body was found.

"He (Manoj) had gone for his routine morning walk. A blood-stained rock has been found from the Speculation is that he was killed with that rock," he told media here.

Meanwhile, BJP leader met the family of Bandhwar who was shot dead on January 17 in Mandsaur.

Bandhwar's family, too, demanded a CBI investigation into the death of the BJP leader.

A BJP leader, Manish Bairagi, has been arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in connection with Prahlad's demise.

