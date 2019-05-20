Already prepared to hold spl session: MP govt on BJP demand

On a day the BJP in Madhya Pradesh demanded a special session of the so that the Congress-led dispensation could prove its majority, said the government had already made preparations for holding such sitting.

Earlier in the day, the BJP wrote to Anandiben Patel, asking her to convene a special session of the state Assembly.

As the development churned of the state, for and Parliamentary Affairs said, "As far as calling of the assembly session is concerned, much before this demand was made, the government had made preparations for it (holding the session). Only dates needed to be finalised".

of Opposition in the Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, has written a letter to the stating that the party wanted a discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength.

The letter says "several problems, including some severe ones, are plaguing the state since the last six months after formation of the new House".

is in the grip of severe water crisis and lawlessness. Farmers condition is worrisome as they are unable to sell their produce. They are also disillusioned over the farm loan waiver, Bhargava's letter states.

When asked about the issues flagged by the BJP, the said people of the state are already getting all basic facilities and that there is no problem on the law and order front.

"...There is no shortage of drinking water as stated by Bhargava. Farm loan waiver scheme is already implemented and debts of lakhs of cultivators have been waived," he said.

In the Assembly polls last year, the won 114 of the state's 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The Bahujan Samaj Party, having two MLAs, and Samajwadi Party, which has one, are supporting the There are four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats.

Political tension rose in last month after Lokendra Singh Rajput, a candidate of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, quit and joined the Congress, saying he supports Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mayawati was furious and tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the Nath, however, indicated the matter was resolved, saying, Mayawati's party has the same goal as us... that is the exit of the BJP".

