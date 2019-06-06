Oppn demands Maharashtra BJP minister's sacking in 'land scam'

The opposition and NCP Thursday demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Housing amid reports that the Lokayukta, in its probe report of a slum rehabilitation scheme here, has made adverse comments against him.

The two parties claimed the anti- ombudsman has indicted Mehta, a BJP minister, and confirmed a scam in the project. They also demanded that an FIR be filed against him.

Responding to the demand, Mehta said he wasn't aware if the report has been submitted to the government. "I have made my stand clear on the issue earlier also," he added.

In August 2017, Chief had announced a Lokayukta probe against Mehta, who was accused of impropriety in a slum-redevelopment project in the city.

Mehta allegedly allowed unauthorised transfer of extra building rights in the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) scheme at the in South Mumbai, originally given to slum dwellers, to project-affected people.

The opposition had alleged the move befitted a particular developer to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

Maharashtra told reporters Thursday that the Lokayukta report submitted to the government indicts the It also says his role in the matter was not fair, Sawant said.

Sawant said he had written a letter to Lokayukta Justice M L Tahaliyani, seeking to know when he submitted his probe report and to whom.

Sawant questioned the delay in handing over the report to the government, adding the inquiry was completed in October last year.

"Why was the report leaked through the media and not made public by the government?" the asked.

"The Congress party had written to the Lokayukta, demanding to know the reason for delay in presenting the report findings, but did not get any response," he said.

The NCP, too, called for the removal of Mehta in connection with the reported observations of the Lokayukta.

"The had given a clean chit to Mehta even before the probe was conducted. The truth has prevailed through the probe. Will there be similar unbiased probe against other state ministers and will the CM seek Mehta's resignation as he has been found guilty?" Maharashtra NCP chief asked on

Seeking Mehta's resignation, of Opposition in Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said the Lokayukta report has "exposed" the chief minister, who, he said, keeps giving clean chit to ministers.

spokesperson said in the case, Fadnavis had offered to be part of the investigation.

"Did the Lokayukta consult the CM? If he did then what was the outcome? If there is a suspicion on then what about the CM? Because the note on file points to his involvement too," Malik said.

When contacted, Mehta said he wasn't aware if the Lokayukta report has been submitted to the government.

"I had made my stand on the allegations clear when the issue came up during the session in 2017," the said.

