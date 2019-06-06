Official accused of demanding chicken and liquor; transferred

An Additional District (ADM) posted in Madhya Pradesh's district was transferred Thursday after he was accused of habitually demanding chicken and liquor from village-level officials.

A had posted a stern message on a group of Patwaris some time ago, saying that ADM Dilip Mandavi's such demands should not be entertained.

Patwaris are village-level revenue officials.

" ADM ko daru aur chicken nahi pahunchayega. (Nobody shall provide liquor and chicken to the ADM)," Sub Divisional (SDM) Shivani Garg said in the message on the group.

If someone was found to have done so, she would take action against him, Garg warned.

When the message circulated on other groups of Patwaris, Garg allegedly asked all the Patwaris to delete the message, said a source in the district collector's office.

When contacted, Garg said she and other junior staff decided to post the message as Mandavi's demands put the Patwaris in a fix.

"That is why we posted the message in the group and also submitted a memorandum (to the state government) through the Now he is not making any demands," she said.

Mandavi himself, when reached for comment, said he was not aware why the SDM (who is his subordinate officer) should have posted such a message.

However, taking the matter seriously, the state government Thursday transferred him from to the secretariat here, official sources said.

