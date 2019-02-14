Union Minister dismisses Narayanasamy's dharna as election-eve

of State and BJP leader Thursday made light of the dharna being staged by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy against Bedi, saying such agitations were common occurrence in the run up to elections.

Such agitations were clear indication that the elections were round the corner, he told reporters here.

Narayanasamy and others are on the dharna in front of the Raj Nivas in since Wednesday demanding that that the accord sanction to 39 government proposals, including a free rice scheme, pending with her.

To a question on DMK chief M K extending support to the dharna, Radhakrishnan likened it to seasonal Australian migratory birds flocking to and returning later.

On BJP's alliance for Lok Sabha polls, he said negotiations were on with a few parties.

"There will not be any problem in the alliance talks," he said without elaborating further.

