Union Minister wants 'Green Good Deeds' launched in Pondy

Union Science and Technology and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday said the 'Green Good Deeds' movement should be launched here in a big way.
The movement aims at protecting the environment and promoting good living in the country.
He suggested that the union territory starts the movement while inaugurating the 'Puducherry Beach Restoration Project' implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in collaboration with the Puducherry government at a cost of Rs 25 crore.
The central minister said the movement of Green Good Deeds had been accepted by the United Nations and also by BRICS.
He said it is the social responsibility of everyone to protect the environment and also to protect and preserve the rights of the unborn children. To achieve this, the green good deeds movement would be of great help.
The restoration of the beach now dedicated to the people has come about owing to the study done by scientists of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the NIOT.
''They (scientists) took the initiative for successful restoration of the beach by implementing the submerged wedge- shaped reef in the north,'' he said.
The Minister appreciated the work done in weather and cyclone forecasting by the scientists and said the country had notched the first rank in the world in providing early tsunami warning.
''Not only do we give the warning to Indians but to all countries across the oceans,'' he said.
Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Centre should support Puducherry by sanctioning adequate funds as it was developing in all sectors.
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, director of NIOT Athmanand and chief secretary Ashwarni Kumar were among those who spoke.
