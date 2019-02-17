Unorganised workers can now subscribe to Rs 3,000 monthly pension scheme at common service centres

Informal workers can now subscribe to the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PMSYM) scheme, which provides an assured monthly of Rs 3,000, at 3.13 lakh (CSCs) across the country.

"CSC e-Governance Services Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the and IT, has begun the registration process for the PMSYM scheme, covering unorganised sector workers of age between 18 and 40 years, making them eligible for a minimum monthly of Rs 3,000 after the age of 60 in lieu of contributions made under the scheme," an said.

Being implemented by the labour ministry, the ambitious social security scheme was announced by in the Interim Budget 2019-20 and is targeted at unorganised sector workers with monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.

The target is to cover 10 crore informal sector workers in five years.

The government has roped in CSC e-Governance Services Ltd for mobilising and registering beneficiaries across The SPV has a network of over 3.13 lakh across India.

"Of these 3.13 lakh CSCs, over 2.13 lakh are operating at the gram panchayat level. With such a reach, CSC is the perfect for us to ensure that the scheme covers all needy people, particularly those living in rural and semi-urban areas," the said.

The enrolment will be carried out by all the The unorganised workers may visit their nearest CSC along with their Aadhaar cards and or account passbooks and get registered themselves for the scheme. Contribution amount for the first month shall be paid in cash for which they will be provided with a receipt.

has prepared an application form for PMSYM and is also hosting to ensure that the entire registration process and data collection takes place in a smooth manner.

will also issue cards having unique ID number to all those who registers under the scheme. is the exclusive of the labour ministry in implementing the scheme.

CSCs, which also work as correspondents for several banks in remote and rural locations, will also help those willing to enrol under PMSYM to open at the CSC without going to

"At a later stage, the ministry is also looking at enrolling people through PMSYM's or can download the mobile app and self-register using Aadhaar number/savings bank account/ account number on self-certification basis," the said.

The monthly contribution by the worker joining the scheme at 18 years of age would be Rs 55, with matching contributions from the government. The contributions would rise at higher age. The worker joining the scheme at the age of 40 years would contribute Rs 200, while workers at the age of 29 years would pay Rs 100.

The scheme would cover unorganised workers who are working or engaged as home-based workers, street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer men, rickshaw pullers, landless labourers, agricultural workers and construction workers, among others.

However, the informal workers will not be eligible for the scheme if they are covered under the National Scheme, the Employees' Corporation Scheme or the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

