Fire in hospital in Noida, several feared trapped

-
ALSO READ
Kiosk at Noida City Centre metro station catches fire, no major damage
Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station: Police
Residents cheer as Noida gets new bus service to Sector 74
DMRC to assist NMRC in operating Aqua Line for a year
No connectivity between metro's Aqua, Blue lines may keep commuters away, feel locals
-
A fire broke out in Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Noida on Thursday, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed building.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties, officials said.
Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes.
Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, on the outskirts of the national capital.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations and douse the flames.
"A fire has broken out in the Metro hospital. Rescue operations are underway," an official said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU