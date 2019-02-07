UP budget: Rs 26.57 cr for setting up Sainik schools

The budget for 2019-20 has made a provision of Rs 26.57 crore to set up in the state.

A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to set up government intercolleges (both boys and girls) in the state, said in his budget speech.

A budgetary provision of Rs 242 crore has also been made to provide grant-in-aid to Sanskrit 'pathshalas' (schools) in order to encourage of the language.

Another Rs 30 crore has been earmarked as grant to aided Sanskrit and degree colleges.

