UP budget: Rs 26.57 cr for setting up Sainik schools

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2019-20 has made a provision of Rs 26.57 crore to set up Sainik schools in the state.
A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to set up government intercolleges (both boys and girls) in the state, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said in his budget speech.
A budgetary provision of Rs 242 crore has also been made to provide grant-in-aid to Sanskrit 'pathshalas' (schools) in order to encourage education of the language.
Another Rs 30 crore has been earmarked as grant to aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges.
