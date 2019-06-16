JUST IN
UP CM pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and the National Police Memorial here, saying the two places would remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The chief minister also called on senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath later met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a state government release said.

The memorials, he said, are a live description of the bravery of the soldiers of the three wings, police and central police forces personnel.

