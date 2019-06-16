UP CM pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

-
ALSO READ
Walls of dynastic politics have shown cracks: Yogi
Yogi Adityanath celebrates quiet 47th birthday
Yogi assures farmers of right price of their produce
BJP's vote share increased to 51 per cent, faced no anti-incumbency: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi asks authorities to be on guards against brain fever deaths in Bihar
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and the National Police Memorial here, saying the two places would remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.
The chief minister also called on senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Adityanath later met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a state government release said.
The memorials, he said, are a live description of the bravery of the soldiers of the three wings, police and central police forces personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU