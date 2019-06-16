Fadnavis expands cabinet, inducts ex-Cong leader Vikhe Patil

Former and were among the eight who as ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet on Sunday.

Apart from the eight ministers, five were inducted as junior ministers as part of a cabinet expansion which took place a day before the beginning of the state legislature's monsoon session and four months ahead of the Assembly polls.

This was the third expansion of the state cabinet and no new woman was inducted. There are two women ministers -- Pankaja Munde and Vidya Thakur -- in the BJP-Sena coalition government in

Vikhe Patil, the former of opposition in the state Assembly, and ex-NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who joined the recently, as cabinet ministers on Sunday. Shelar was also inducted into the cabinet.

Shelar, the former of Mumbai Cricket Association, was earlier seen as a strong contender for the cabinet post, specially after the BJP's tally in the local civic body rose from 33 to 83 under his leadership during the 2017 municipal polls.

For the first time, a leader from the (Athawale), Avinash Mahatekar, was inducted into the government as a junior

RPI(A) chief and member Ramdas Athawale is currently a of state in NDA government at the Centre.

Vikhe Patil, Kshirsagar and Mahatekar, who currently are not members of any House of the state legislature, can hold ministerial charge for six months.

According to the rules they have to get elected in the within these six months. But since the state polls are due in September-October, these ministers can stay on their posts till end of this Assembly's tenure.

Suresh Khade, Sanjay Kute, and of the BJP and Tanaji Sawant of the also took oath as cabinet ministers.

Among them, Sawant is the only cabinet member who is a Member of the (MLC) while the others are MLAs.

Besides, BJP's Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade, and were inducted as While Phuke is an MLC, the others are members of the

Meanwhile, Housing and five other ministers quit their posts, an in the (CMO) said.

Besides Mehta, the others who resigned as ministers are Rajkumar Badole, Vishnu Sawra, Dilip Kamble, and The has accepted their resignations, the added.

The government took charge in November 2014, but the Sena did not join the government at that time.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined the government in December that year during the first cabinet expansion. The second expansion of the cabinet was held in July, 2016.

A vacancy was created in 2018 when then state died. The portfolio was subsequently being handled by Chandrakant

Earlier this year, then also resigned and the department was being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Minister resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios were till now being shared by and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)