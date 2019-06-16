Six killed in two separate accidents in Rajasthan

Six people, including four women, were killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan, police said Sunday.

In Jaipur, three people were killed and two other injured when their car collided with a stationary trailer truck near Bilonchi village, which comes undre the jurisdiction of station, they said.

The victims were on their way to Shahpura from Daulatpur to offer prayers at a temple when the accident took place.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Sharma (45), her daughter (27) and Madhu Sharma (38), police said, adding that injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

In Sikar, three people were killed and as many injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in order to avoid collision with another vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said.

The accident took place on Saturday night when they were returning home in district from

The deceased were identified as Jagdish (45), his wife (42) and (27).

A case was registered against the of another vehicle and a probe was underway, police said.

