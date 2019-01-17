Aizawl will play for pride against rampaging Chennai City in I-League

Former champions Aizawl FC will look to stave off an imminent threat of relegation when they take on table-toppers FC in an fixture here on Friday.

The gulf in quality between the two teams is as huge as the 17-point difference that separates them on the points table.

Aizawl have parted ways with Gift Raikhan, who was at the helm for the first 10 games and have brought in Stanley Rosario, whose first game in charge was encouraging given they were able to hold a surging Real to a goalless draw.

said, " are on the top of the points table and are playing very good. They have good players. In football, anything can happen. We are looking forward for tomorrow's match.

"We will be taking back something positive. It is a big challenge for me, I trust the north-eastern boys they are going to put up a good fight. The boys are ready for tomorrow's match and will be giving their best."



However, it will be a completely different proposition taking on the hosts under lights at

The visitors would have to encounter an attack comprising of the league's joint highest scorer and fellow Spanish midfield maestros and Sandro Rodriguez, along with the likes of Romario Jesuraj and others.

The home side is coming off a brilliant come-from-behind victory against East Bengal in their previous game four days back and that is sure to boost the confidence of the Akbar Nawas-coached side even more.

"Tomorrow's match is a very dangerous match. An opponent is an opponent and they have a new We have to keep our feet on the ground and concentrate on tomorrow's game," said Nawas.

"Charles and Sreeram are out. We are not making any changes in the team but we try to rotate the players whatsoever. Our boys will be giving their best tomorrow."



The only statistic that Aizawl can take some solace from is the fact that they have won three out of their last five games and that they gave a good fight to Chennai in the first leg fixture at home.

Also their premiere striker Kromah, who had scored in that game will want to get his fifth of the season on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)