UP govt constitutes SIT to probe 1984 Kanpur riots

The government has constituted an Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances that led to riots in in 1984 following the assassination of then Indira Gandhi, an official release said Tuesday night.

The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.

Other members of the SIT include retired and retired (Prosecution) Yogeshwar

At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in after the assassination of then Gandhi.

In August 2017, the apex court had issued a notice to the on a petition seeking an SIT probe of the riots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)