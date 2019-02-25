UP govt gives nod for renaming two Metro stations

The government has given its nod to change the name of two metro stations on the to New Bus Stand route which is awaiting inauguration, officials said Monday.

Upon final approval, the New Bus Adda will be called 'Shaheed Sthal' and will be known as ' Mohit Sharma' (Rajendra Nagar) station. Most possibly these names will be changed before inauguration of the Metro route, they said.

told that a request was sent to the by the district administration and the Development Authority to change the name of two metro stations on behalf of memorandums from public representatives and residents.

While 'Shaheed Sthal' will be in the memory of martyrs, ' Mohit Sharma' will be named after the Kargil martyr.

of has sent a demi official letter to the of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) to change the names.

The Metro rail and Hindan civilian airport will be inaugurated by and will also remain present during the ceremony.

Tentatively, both the projects will be inaugurated on March 8 but the date is subject to confirmation of the Prime Minister's Office, DM added.

