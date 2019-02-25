Act against rebel AAP MLA for uploading inflammatory video on YouTube: DoT to Delhi Police

The (DoT) has written to the Delhi Police, urging it to take action against rebel MLA for allegedly provoking people to start a war against anti-national elements.

In a letter written to Amulya Patnaik, DoT Controller Communications, Dehradun, mentioned that Mishra uploaded a video on YouTube and its content violated the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Act.

Joshi described the video uploaded by Mishra as a "highly incendiary one", provoking people to attack certain citizens.

In the video message, Mishra attacked actors Naseeruddin Shah, and Kamal Haasan, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Prashant Bhushan, and activists and He sang in the video that "traitors should be dragged out of their homes onto the streets".

Mishra took to to accuse Joshi of misusing his position.

"This man @acjoshi - misusing letterhead & playing agenda. This is not his job. Tomorrow, there will be a complaint filed against him for misusing of office. Will file a case against @pbhushan1, @kavita_krishnan and @ashutosh83B for spreading lie and creating an atmosphere of violence against me," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Bhushan, on the other hand, called for Mishra's arrest.

"This lumpen MLA @KapilMishra_IND must be immediately arrested @DCPCentralDelhi. If he is not arrested in 24 hours, it would mean that is acting under the orders of the BJP which is aiding and abetting this call to violence," he said in a tweet.

A said they had come across the letter since it was being circulated on the social media, but had not received any official communication in this regard.

