UP govt official who cheated passengers nabbed by CISF at IGI

-
ALSO READ
South African woman held with Rs 13L worth of drugs at Delhi airport
Nigerian living in India illegally for over 8 years held at Delhi airport
French national held with satphone at IGI airport
Man held with 7 bullets at Delhi airport
Tajikistan national held at IGI Airport for trying to smuggle sandalwood
-
An Uttar Pradesh government official, who allegedly duped gullible air travellers of their money on the pretext of booking air tickets, was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Friday, a senior official said.
Abhishek Verma, a junior assistant in the Public Works Department, was nabbed by a CISF surveillance team from the passenger alighting point outside the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said.
The man was netted after a number of passengers informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel about incidents of they being fleeced by a man on the pretext of providing them air tickets, he said.
Verma, a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, used to dupe passengers claiming himself to be an airline booking agent and would take cash from them and slip away.
He was apprehended by the plainclothes wearing CISF intelligence team on the basis of his profile provided by duped passengers. The man has been handed over to the Delhi police for further probe, the official said.
A mobile phone, an Aadhaar card in the name of a woman, a PAN card issued by the Income-Tax Department, a department ID card, Rs 18,000 cash and some Nepalese currency has been recovered from the man, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU