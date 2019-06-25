JUST IN
UP: Man arrested for killing brother over trivial issue

Press Trust of India  |  Balrampur (UP) 

A man was arrested here Tuesday for killing his elder brother over a trivial issue in Belha village, police said.

Babadeen, under the influence of liquor , was creating ruckus during a wedding function in the village under Dehat Police Station area on Monday night and his 43-year-old elder brother Raj Kumar checked him from doing so, SP Dev Ranjan Verma said.

In a fit of rage, Babadeen attacked his brother with bricks leaving him seriously injured, the SP said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 11:40 IST

