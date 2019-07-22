UP saw 12 cases of child marriages, 24 of abandoned infants in 2 yrs: CM

Uttar Pradesh witnessed 12 cases of



child marriage and 424 of abandoned infants in the last two years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the state assembly Monday.

"Four hundred and twenty-four cases of abandoned infant children were witnessed in the state from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019. The state also witnessed 12 cases of child marriage between April 1, 2018 to October 29, 2018," said Adityanath in written reply to a question.

The question had been raised by Samajwadi Party member Haji Irfan Solanki.

Of the 12 cases of child marriage, one each was reported from Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Mahrajganj Sant Kabir Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi, two from Agra and three from Firozabad, the reply said.

