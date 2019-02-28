Urban areas of Kathmandu valley receive snowfall after 12 yrs

The urban areas of valley received snowfall on Thursday, after a gap of 12 years, affecting normal life, officials said.

Snowfall was witnessed in Nagarkot, Changunarayan, Tathali, Nakhel, Nalinchowk, Ranikot and Chyampedanda of Bhaktapur, apart from Madhyapur Thimi and Suryabinayak, they said.

The public transport service was disrupted in some tourist places of district including Nagarkot, Sudal and Ranikot due to the snow, they added.

Resident of have flocked to nearby hill stations to enjoy the snowfall.

Sankhu and Shivapuri areas of Kathmandu and hill situated in district also witnesses snowfall since early morning on Thursday.

However, the inflow of domestic tourists to the snow-covered areas including Nagarkot and Chandragiri has gone up, they added.

