India-Pakistan tensions ground thousands of air travellers

Thousands of air travellers worldwide were left stranded on Thursday after closed its in response to escalating tensions with

Pakistan's Civil Authority (CAA) said it would keep shut until 11.59 pm local time, disrupting major routes between and

has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers. "All THAI flights from to departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB and from to departing on 27 FEB have been cancelled due to closure," the wrote on its page.

The decision affected its services to London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, and Oslo, but the said at around 0530 GMT that it was resuming normal operations to Europe.

Singapore Airlines' was also forced to direct flights to Europe to re-fuel, while a flight to was cancelled.

The crisis between nuclear-armed neighbours and has raised fears of an all-out war.

Pakistan said it would release a captured Indian pilot on Friday, in an overture towards

earlier said its forces had also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet as Pakistan suddenly closed its airspace early Wednesday.

The CAA said Thursday morning that it had temporarily restored its airspace, with three flights departing from Pakistan as of 1000 GMT. They were an service from to Dubai, an flight from to Ras in the UAE and a flight from to

was earlier forced to cancel 10 return flights to Pakistan while pulled flights to Peshawar, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, and

also suspended all flights to Pakistan "until further notice". In Russia, two flights from to and to had to turn back to while a Bangkok-bound flight had to land at

suspended flights to and New Delhi, diverting an India-bound flight back to Toronto, while seven services from to Pakistan were cancelled.

The closure affected flights to and flights to Copenhagen, with local television station TV2 television reporting that 25 Danish students were stuck at airport.

"The atmosphere is not very good right now. We try to keep up the morale, but it's difficult," said student Sara Bjerregaard Larsen, adding that many were in tears.

struggled to find new routes to Europe with "rejecting" a request to travel over its airspace, according to a for the carrier.

But a few hours later gave "permission to Thai Airways ... to bypass Pakistani airspace," according to Pratana Patanasiri, Thai Airways Vice President, allowing Thursday night's flights to Europe to resume. But frustration mounted Thursday at Bangkok's main airport at the sudden delays.

"We have waited here for 11 or 12 hours already," said 55, a German tourist returning to after a holiday in Phuket. "We have not been given anything to eat, anywhere to stay. There are no German-speaking staff to help us.

