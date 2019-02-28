Three killed, one injured as SUV overturns

Three men were killed and another one severely injured on Thursday after the SUV in which they were travelling overturned near Neemkhera village in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased, all in their late twenties, were relatives, police said.

"Their SUV overturned on Tikamgarh-Lalitpur road, around eight kms from the district headquarters," Kotwali police told

The injured, who is also related to them, is in a serious condition. He was rushed to Jhansi in for treatment, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation was on, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)