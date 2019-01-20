US airstrike in Somalia kills 52 al-Shabab extremists

The US says it has carried out an airstrike in that killed 52 al-Shabab extremists in response to an attack on Somali forces.

The statement says the airstrike occurred on Saturday near Jilib in Middle Juba region.

The US says Somali forces had come under attack by a "large group" of the al-Qaida-linked extremists.

The statement does not say how many Somali forces were killed or wounded. There are no reports of Americans killed or wounded.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of rural southern and central and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere. The group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a luxury hotel complex in Kenya's capital on Tuesday.

