Cong expels fmr union min Srikant Jena, fmr MLA Sagaria

The on Saturday expelled former Union and former MLA Krushna for alleged anti-party activities, a senior said.

The announcement was made late at night by Odisha Congress' disciplinary committee convener Ananta

"Both Jena and Sagaria have been expelled from the party as per the approval of the All India Committee," said in a statement.

They issued anti-party statements to the media causing damage to the and were expelled from the primary membership of the party, added.

"They also issued remarks against OPCC (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee) functionaries," the Congress alleged.

While Jena was a former Union in the previous UPA government, Dalit Sagaria represented in the state assembly.

Sagaria had in November resigned from the membership of the Odisha assembly, as he was allegedly upset over failing to ensure justice for a rape and murder victim and her family at Kunduli in district.

Earlier in the day, Sagaria had strongly criticised OPCC

"Congress is not a property of He is indulging in anti-party activities by giving statements on who will get ticket or not in the media," Sagaria had said.

The action against Jena and Sagaria comes just two days after Congress suspended Sundergarh MLA from the party due to anti-party activities. Singh resigned from the party on Friday.

Earlier, OPCC working and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das had quit the party and joined the ruling headed by Naveen Patnaik.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)