JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Coronavirus outbreak: In China's Hubei, death toll rises by 242 in a day
Business Standard

US attorney general says Trump tweets 'make it impossible' to do job

'I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,' he said

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Trump

US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused President Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, urging him to stop tweeting about ongoing judicial cases.

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

Barr is due to testify to Congress amid allegations that he decided -- allegedly under pressure from Trump -- to overrule his own prosecutors and seek a lighter prison sentence for Republican political consultant Roger Stone.
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 03:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU