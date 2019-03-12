US aviation authority says no update on Boeing, probe continues

-
Despite a wave of countries grounding the Boeing aircraft involved in another deadly crash, US authorities on Tuesday said it would not make any decision until it has more evidence.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has a team in Ethiopia working on the investigation into the crash that killed 157 people, the second accident involving the 737 MAX 8 plane in five months.
"No updates so far. We continue to be involved in the accident investigation and will make decisions on any further steps based on the evidence," FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford told AFP in an email.
