US calls upon Pakistan, others to implement UNSC sanctions against 26/11 perpetrators

Describing the terror attack as a "barbarity", the US on Monday called upon and other nations to uphold their obligations to implement sanctions against those responsible for the atrocity, including and its affiliates.

On the 10th anniversary of the terror attack, the state department's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme offered a new reward for up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said in a statement on

"We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates," Pompeo said.

Some 166 people, including Americans, were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT terrorists. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor was captured and hanged after he was handed down death sentence by an

The US, Pompeo said, is committed to seeing that those responsible for the attack face justice.

The RFJ programme is offering a new reward for up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack.

"On behalf of the of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack," Pompeo said.

"We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world," said the top American

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)