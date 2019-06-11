US charges against Assange to be unveiled on Friday

The will detail all the charges against founder when it seeks his extradition in a court on Friday, the of the whistleblowers' website said on Tuesday.

"The American authorities, the Department of Justice, will present the evidence in support of their extradition demand," told reporters.

The confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted a formal extradition request.

The 47-year-old Australian is not expected to attend Friday's hearing but could take part from prison via video link, although it will be largely procedural.

The "first real confrontation of arguments" in court will not be for several weeks or months, Hrafnsson said.

On the run from extradition to on accusations of sexual assault, Assange lived inside to for seven years after being granted asylum.

He was arrested by in April after finally withdrew his asylum and is now serving a 50-week prison sentence for violating his bail conditions.

The US has accused Assange of violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010.

The 18 charges against Assange reject his claim he was simply a publisher receiving leaked material -- which would be protected under press freedom legislation.

Hrafnsson said the charges were "very revealing about the nature of this entire case".

He said the Espionage Act was part of an "archaic legal framework... and has never been used against a publisher and a journalist".

"It's an indication of the watershed moment that we are now seeing in the attack on journalism," he said.

Detained at London's Belmarsh high-security prison, Assange has been transferred to a medical unit due to concerns about his health. He received a visit on Tuesday from his father, John Shipton, and the Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei, reported.

