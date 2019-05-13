WikiLeaks says Swedish probe will allow Assange to clear his name

The reopening of a 2010 rape investigation against founder will give him "a chance to clear his name", the whistleblower website's said on Monday.

Kristinn Hrafnsson also said in a statement that there had been "political pressure" on to reopen the case into Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for breaching his bail conditions in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)