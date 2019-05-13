JUST IN
WikiLeaks says Swedish probe will allow Assange to clear his name

AFP  |  London 

The reopening of a 2010 rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will give him "a chance to clear his name", the whistleblower website's editor said on Monday.

Kristinn Hrafnsson also said in a statement that there had been "political pressure" on Sweden to reopen the case into Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for breaching his bail conditions in 2012.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 15:26 IST

