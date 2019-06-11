ICC provides World Cup playing cricketers with Sky Sports subscriptions

It's not always that a marquee event held in the country is not watched by the majority but blame it on Sports' costly subscription plans, is off TV limits in most of the residential facilities be it apartments or hotels.

The crisis has forced Council (ICC) to provide every of the 10 participating nations with subscription vouchers, which they can use on their smart phones, tablets or laptops.

Since paid channel won the broadcast rights from England and Wales Board, coverage has been mostly out of bounds for the fans due to the high subscription rates.

In fact, a lot of hotels, which are hosting teams, have been told by the ICC to recharge their DTH subscriptions with so that the players can watch the matches.

"Every has been given a Sky Sports subscription so they can watch every game. This is because some hotels don't carry premium subscription channels and we wanted to ensure they are all able to watch every game," an ICC told on conditions of anonymity.

In earlier days, cricket used to be broadcast by the British Broadcast Corporation, which is government backed as well as free to air channel.

It is learnt that Sky Sports subscriptions come for close to GBP 28 (INR 2500 per month).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)