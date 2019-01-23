US confirms Taliban talks in Qatar

The confirmed Wednesday that its is meeting in with the Taliban, seeking to negotiate an end to the war despite a new major attack claimed by the insurgents.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special on Afghan reconciliation, met Tuesday in the Qatari capital with representatives, the State Department said.

"We can confirm that Special and an interagency team are in today talking with representatives of the Taliban," a State Department said, adding that the talks were taking place over two days.

has sat down several times with the but it marks the first time that the has confirmed his meetings so directly.

The meeting came even though the claimed responsibility for an attack Tuesday against an base in central province.

A said that at least 65 people were killed, in the latest high-casualty attack in

A Taliban announced the meeting with on Monday, saying that the accepted an agenda of "ending the occupation of and preventing Afghanistan from being used against other countries in the future."



has ordered a halving of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he voices eagerness to end America's longest-ever war, launched in 2001 after the September 11 attacks.

The Afghan-born Khalilzad, a key US policymaker under former George W Bush, met the Taliban after talks in Afghanistan as well as stops in key regional players China, and

In Kabul, Khalilzad spoke with and vowed that the United States would maintain security support to Afghan forces.

"We agreed military pressure is essential while we prepare to engage in negotiations for peace," he tweeted.

He elaborated later: "To achieve peace, we are ready to address legitimate concerns of all Afghan sides in a process that ensures Afghan independence and sovereignty, and accounts for legitimate interests of regional states."



"Urgent that fighting end. But pursuing peace still means we fight as needed," he tweeted.

Khalilzad is last known to have met the Taliban last month in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, which has jockeyed for influence versus Gulf rival on spearheading diplomacy with the Taliban.

