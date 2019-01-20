US peace envoy: Washington wants to see peace in Afghanistan

-
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says Washington is ready to "address legitimate concerns" of all Afghan sides in order to restore peace in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad took to Twitter on Saturday saying: "I see that many are concerned that the United States is willing to both talk and fight. Let me be clear: the US wants #peace."
He said it was urgent that fighting ends in Afghanistan but "pursuing peace still means we fight as needed."
Khalilzad is currently on a visit to Islamabad and has met with Pakistan's political and military leadership as part of efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the 17-year-old bloody war in Afghanistan.
Pakistan says it will do whatever is possible to end the conflict.
